Mary Turner Osborne Charleston - Mary Turner Osborne, 70, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Stephen Charles Osborne entered into eternal rest Monday, December 30, 2019. Her private graveside service will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, in Holy Cross Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. and a memorial service will be held at a later date at the College of Charleston. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Mary was born May 9, 1949, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, daughter of the late James Henry Turner and the late Olive Burns Turner. Growing up in Boiling Springs, SC, she graduated from Boiling Springs High School as Valedictorian of her class. Mary graduated from the University of South Carolina with a BA in Psychology and Georgia State University with a Master's Degree Educational Development. She worked in human resources for her career which included the state office of human resources in the SC Budget and Control Board and the SC Department of Mental Health where she retired as Compensation Manager in Columbia SC. After moving to Charleston, SC, with her husband, Mary was involved in a number of activities at the College of Charleston. She served as a volunteer for the Special Collections Department at Addlestone Library. Mary served on the School of the Arts Advisory Council and was First Lady of the College of Charleston from July 2018 until May 2019 while her husband was president. She was a loving wife and mother who was always supportive of her husband, Steve, and her son, Stephen, and his wife, Grace. Mary enjoyed cooking very much and carried an amazing number of recipes in her memory. She was an avid reader and member of the Charleston County Friends of the Library. Mary and her husband were members of James Island Yacht Club. She is survived by her husband, Stephen; son, Stephen Charles Osborne II and his wife, Grace Toland Osborne, all of Charleston; brother, James Henry Turner II and his wife, Ellen Lowder Turner; brother-in-law, Ronald C. Osborne and his wife, Ellen P. Osborne; sister-in-law, Allison O. McLendon and her husband, Thomas H. McLendon, all of Columbia, SC; four nieces; and two nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the College of Charleston Foundation, 66 George Street, Charleston, SC 29424 designated to the Stephen and Mary Osborne Scholarship Fund. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 1, 2020