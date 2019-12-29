Home

J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Holy Cross Cemetery
Mary Virginia Armantrout Browning Obituary
Mary Virginia Armantrout Browning Charleston - Mary Virginia Armantrout Browning, 88, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Robert Alan Browning, Sr., entered into eternal rest Saturday, December 28, 2019. Her Memorial Service will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Mary was born April 14, 1931 in Fitzgerald, Georgia, daughter of the late Lester James Armantrout and Mary Johnson Armantrout. She attended Palmetto Community Church. She is survived by her sons, Jack C. Browning of Charleston, SC, and Robert A. Browning, Jr. (Sylvia) of Franklin, NC; daughter, Jill A. Merritt of Charleston, SC; six grandchildren, Holly B. Wolf, Elizabeth B. Palmer, Austin Browning, Brandon Browning, Logan Browning, Anthony "AJ" Joseph Holsburg; seven great-grandchildren, sister, Dorothey A. Otherson of Charleston, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Stan James Browning, brother, Harold Ridge Jr., grandson, Robert "Beau" A. Browning, III and daughter-in-law, Ramona Lee Ison Browning. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 1064 Gardner Road Suite 204, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 30, 2019
