J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
Mary Virginia Armantrout Browning


1931 - 2019
Mary Virginia Armantrout Browning Obituary
Mary Virginia Armantrout Browning Charleston - The Memorial Service for Mary Virginia Armantrout Browning will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 1064 Gardner Road Suite 204, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 1, 2020
