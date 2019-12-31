|
Mary Virginia Armantrout Browning Charleston - The Memorial Service for Mary Virginia Armantrout Browning will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, at 3:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice, 1064 Gardner Road Suite 204, Charleston, SC 29407.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 1, 2020