Mary "Liz" Walton JAMAICA, NY - Mary "Liz" Walton, 85, of Jamaica, New York and formerly of Charleston, South Carolina entered into eternal rest Saturday, February 22, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in The Palmetto Memorial Chapel, 1122 Morrison Dr., Charleston, SC 29403. She will be laid to rest in Riverview Memorial Park Cemetery, North Charleston, SC 29405. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the mortuary from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. She is survived by her loving daughter, Connie Pennington; grandchildren: Aziza Pennington, Eugene Pennington and Jasmine Penn; four great-grandchildren; siblings: Evelyn Mathis (Andrew), Thomas Singleton (Jackie), Althia Jeffery and Nellie Crick and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Morant and Evelina Singleton; daughter, Theodorcia Jenkins; son, Benjamin Jenkins and siblings: John Hamilton, Vivian Ferrell and William Singleton. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 27, 2020