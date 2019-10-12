Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel 1494 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant , SC 29464 (843)-881-9293 Service 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM I'On Meeting House 352 N. Shelmore Blvd. Mount Pleasant , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary West Hassold Charleston - Mary West Hassold, 62, passed away at MUSC surrounded by her family on October 8, 2019 after a year long battle with lung cancer (non-smoker). Born June 19, 1957 in West Chester, PA. She was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mildred West. Mary graduated from Furman University with a Bachelors Degree in Education and a Masters Degree in Reading. After college Mary taught in the public school system of South Carolina for 31 years. 26 of those years in Greenville and the remainder in Goose Creek before retiring. Mary's cup was always half full, she had a smile that would people instantly happy. Mary loved sewing, gardening, being outdoors and being with her faithful golden retrievers. Mary also loved being "Mimi" to her four grandchildren. Mary had a big heart and loved her husband and children. Where ever Mary lived she made a host of friends and memories and a stray cat would always find her. Mary lived a spiritual life and helped many women try to achieve their own spiritual experiences. Surviving are her husband Chuck Hassold of 28 years, children Reid MacEachern and her husband Chris and Chase Hassold and his wife Ashley, and grandchildren Granger Anne, Deakin and Teddy MacEachern and Charlie Hassold. And one brother Carl Dahl. She was predeceased by one grandchild, Christopher Reid MacEachern. A memorial celebration of life will be Wednesday, October 16th 2-4 pm at the I'On Meeting House, 352 N Shelmore Boulevard, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made in Mary's name to Rocky Mountain Cancer Center, 1800 Williams Street, Suite 200, Denver, CO 80218 or MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, CHARLESTON, SC 29425. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at



