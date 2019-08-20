Mary Wharton Richardson Northcutt MT. Pleasant - Mary Wharton Richardson Northcutt, widow of Houston Miller Northcutt, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019 at Savannah Grace in Mt. Pleasant. Services will be held at St. Andrews Church 440 Whilden Street Mt. Pleasant at 2 PM August 24, 2019.A reception for family and friends will follow immediately afterwards in the Parish Hall. Private Burial for family will follow at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Mary was born March 24, 1919 in Stateburg, South Carolina, daughter of Richard Charles Richardson and Martha Waring Perry Richardson. She graduated from Fairfield High School and worked at Shaw Field in Sumter SC. During World War II she was employed at The Port of Embarkation and later she worked for Speights Oil in Mt. Pleasant and in 1984 went to work with her son at HM Northcutt Corporation. Mary is survived by her son, J. Charles Northcutt (Lara) of Mt. Pleasant and her daughter, Mary Beth Walker (Ben) of Winston Salem, North Carolina. She is also survived by Six Grandchildren and Thirteen Great- Grandchildren. Grandchildren: Shellie Kasulas, Tracey Cook, Ben Walker II, Mary Lee Walker Knight, Frances Northcutt and Vince Northcutt. Great-Grandchildren: David, Bethany, Jordan and Anna Joy Kasulas, Joshua and Jacob Cook, Taylor Lind, Austin Walker, Aiden, Caroline and Henry Knight, Hampton Brown, and Charlie Northcutt. The family would like to thank the staff at Savannah Grace and to Janie Matthews, Mary Quarles and Kim Gary for all of their love and care. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Andrews Church, 440 Whilden St., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 21, 2019