Mary Whetsell Charleston - Mary Magdaline Smith Whetsell, 88, widow of Herbert H. Whetsell, Sr., died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at McLeod Health Clarendon in Manning, SC. Born July 29, 1931 in Ellabell, GA, she was a daughter of the late R. Willie Smith and the late Zellie Shuman Smith. Mary graduated valedictorian of her class from Guyton High School in 1948. She retired as a seamstress from Manhattan Shirt Factory and Levi Strauss. She was a very active and dedicated volunteer at North Charleston Exchange ballpark which is now named Herbie Whetsell Field. She was an avid seamstress creating many beautiful garments ranging from lingerie, school clothes and formal dresses but her favorite were costumes she made for her grandchildren. Her talents also included cross-stitching, quilting, crocheting and knitting. She loved her family and always enjoyed family functions where she was the first to arrive and the last to leave. She is survived by 5 children; Ruthie Holmes (Roy); Herbert Whetsell (Patty); Kenneth Whetsell (Kerry); Randall Whetsell and Sherri Arment . 7 grandchildren; Robert, Roger, Ryan (Kimmie), and Richard (Amie) Haldeman; Lindsey Garvin (Larry); Megan and Evan Whetsell. 7 great-grands, 1 great- great-grand, a sister-in-law Joyce B. Smith and several devoted nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Melrose Mock and Annie LaFlamme and 1 brother, Grady Smith. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to A Second Chance Animal Shelter, PO Box 607, Manning, SC 29102. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 1 pm to 2 pm at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 2 pm with interment in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery to immediately follow the service. Arrangements entrusted to Carolina Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 15, 2020