Services
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 722-3676
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wm Smith-Mcneal Funeral Home
2 Radcliffe St
Charleston, SC 29403
Mary White Frasier Obituary
Mary White Frasier Charleston - Mrs. Mary White Frasier, 100, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 Residence: 660 Rutledge Ave., Charleston, SC 29403. The relatives of Mrs. Mary Frasier will celebrate her life at a PRIVATE funeral service on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Interment: Morris Brown AME Church Cemetery. Mrs. Frasier was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Jesse Frasier and daughter, Mrs. Maxine Frasier Riley. She is survived by her son, Mr. Jesse L. Frasier, Sr. (Flora); grandchildren: Mrs. Monica F. Miller (Vic), Mr. Jesse L. Frasier, Jr. (Tiffany), and Mrs. Marnique Riley Strickland (Jarrett); great-grandson, Jackson R. Frasier; sister, Mrs. Ethel White Goodwine; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Public viewing for Mrs. Frasier will be on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 4:00 to 5:00 PM at The William M. Smith Memorial Chapel, 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403. A public memorial service for Mrs. Frasier will be held at a later date to be announced. Mrs. Frasier was a retired School Teacher. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 20, 2020
