Mary Willis Summerville - Mary Belle Potts Willis, passed away peacefully Friday, November 6, 2020. Graveside Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 am at Summerville Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations can be made to Dorchester County Habitat for Humanity, dorchesterhabitat.org
, or to Dorchester County Fire Rescue, 101 Ridge Street, Suite 6, St. George, SC 29477. Mary was born in Petersburg, Indiana on February 4, 1929 to Floyd and Phoebe (Elkins) Potts. She was the eldest of nine children. She was a graduate of Petersburg High School, Class of 1947. She was of the Presbyterian faith. Mary married her loving husband Kenneth Lyndle Willis on June 14, 1947. She was a past member and officer of the order of the Eastern Star. Mary worked as an international telephone operator at Guantanamo Naval Base, Guantanamo, Cuba, 1968-1972. She volunteered for many years with the American Cancer Society
. Mary was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, daughter-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. She will always be remembered for her ability to remain in her home and live independently through her final days, her quick wit, sharp mind and above all else her love and devotion to her family. She was predeceased by her loving husband Kenneth Lyndle Willis and her son-in-law Bart Phillips. She is survived by her children; Beth Willis Sanborn, Summerville, Jane Willis Phillips, Port St. Lucie, FL, Cindy Willis Guerrieri (Chris), Vero Beach, FL, Mike Willis (Donita Gwinnup), Summerville; her grandchildren, Blake (Helen) Sanborn, Mt. Pleasant, Brian Sanborn, Summerville, Marissa Phillips (John Beard) Jensen Beach, FL, Todd Phillips (Lisa Downey), Port St. Lucie, FL, Maredith Guerrieri Papineau (Chris) Andover, MA, and Taylor Guerrieri, Jupiter, FL; her great-grandchildren, Gracie Sanborn, Kiersten Phillips, and Thomas Papineau; and her sisters, Eleanor Gladish, Sharon Gladish of Petersburg, IN, and Nancy Myers of Decatur, TX. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com
