Mary Yates Summerville - Mary Beverly Yates, 91, widow of Ophel Wade Yates, Jr., of Summerville, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dorchester Presbyterian Church. Mary was born in Roanoke, Virginia on June 27, 1929. She was the daughter of Walter Percy and Corinee Brown Danforth. Mary graduated from Jefferson High School in Roanoke and Roanoke College in Salem, VA, excelling in English and Math. She and Wade raised their children in Virginia and then moved to South Carolina in 1974. Mary enjoyed golf in her younger years and became an avid Bridge player. She was an excellent cook and loved entertaining and holiday baking. Mary worked as a bookkeeper for 20 years and finished her career at Port Brokerage Company. A resident of King's Grant since 1974, Mary loved her neighborhood and church, Dorchester Presbyterian, where she and Wade were charter members and elders. Her greatest treasures were the many friends she loved and kept up with over the years. Mary is survived by her three children, John Yates of Summerville, Camilla LaPaz Herold and Tim Herold of Summerville, and Tom Yates of Summerville; her five grandchildren, Chris Yates and Bryan Yates of Summerville and Amy Yates of Boiling Springs, SC, and Bianca LaPaz, and Orlando LaPaz of Charleston, SC; and two nieces, Kathryn Barrett and Martha Long of Augusta, GA. Mary is predeceased by her parents, husband, and sister, Corinee Garris of Augusta, GA. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
