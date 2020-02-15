|
|
Maryann Armstrong Hansen Mt. Pleasant - Maryann Armstrong Hansen, 88, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of the late James Walter Hansen, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Her graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Christ Church Cemetery, 2304 Highway 17 North, Mt. Pleasant at 10:00 am. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Maryann was born March 19, 1931 in Decatur, Illinois, daughter of the late George King Armstrong and the late Ida Viola Lamb Armstrong. She graduated from Millikin University with a Masters degree in Education and worked as a high school Home Economics Teacher. She is survived by two daughters, Margaret Herlihy (Anthony) of Mount Pleasant, SC and Beth Hansen of Easton, MD; brother, John Ellis Armstrong of Carmel, CA; three grandchildren, Chris Cather (Dionne) of Vista, CA, Connor Herlihy and Megan Herlihy, both of Mt. Pleasant, SC. She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Armstrong. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Church Mount Pleasant, 2304 Highway 17 N. Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 16, 2020