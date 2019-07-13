Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MaryAnn Case Weber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MaryAnn Case Weber LADSON - MaryAnn Case Weber, age 78, of Ladson, SC, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away July 5, 2019 while in Buffalo, NY. MaryAnn grew up in Limestone, NY with her parents Ellwood and Mary Case. She is survived by her daughters Kirstin Valerie Googe (Chip) of Summerville, SC, Dr. Karin Victoria Roberts (Neil) of Hanahan, SC, and Dee Alta Hyman of Hanahan, SC; 5 grandchildren, Logan, Cole, and Aislynn Hope Googe, McKenzie and Finneas Roberts; beloved sister of Larry Case of Guntown, MS; many cousins, nieces, nephews and a multitude of loving friends. MaryAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Ed, of 42 years, her father, mother, and brother Lynn. MaryAnn loved singing in the church choir, being a member of the United Methodist Women, and was a very valued volunteer of the Warming Shelter (specifically the kitchen). MaryAnn was a retired teacher, with over 40 years in the classroom both in the United States and abroad. Her passion and love for education was shown every day to her students, no matter what year of teaching MaryAnn was in. There are not enough words to describe how MaryAnn's smile could light up a room, and how infectious her laugh was. MaryAnn will be truly missed by her family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, conducted by Erik Grayson, on Saturday, July 27th at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Warming Shelter at Aldersgate United Methodist Church or to a . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 14, 2019

