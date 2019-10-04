Master Chief Gabriel Pippin (Ret.) USN

Service Information
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC
29414
(843)-763-7664
Service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
VFW Post 5091
4257 Spruill Ave
North Charleston, SC
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:30 PM
VFW Post 5091
4257 Spruill Ave
North Charleston, SC
Obituary
Master Chief Gabriel Pippin, USN (Ret.) Charleston - The Memorial Service for Master Chief Gabriel Clark Pippin, USN, (Ret.) will be held Sunday,October 6, 2019 in Post 5091, 4257 Spruill Ave, North Charleston at 2:00 p.m. where the family will receive friends following the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 5, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet Vietnam War bullet World War II
