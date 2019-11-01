Master Sgt. (Ret) Richard Allen "Country" McArthur Orangeburg, SC - Master SGT. (Ret) Richard Allen "Country" McArthur, 62, of Orangeburg, SC, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. He was the husband of Pamela Elizabeth Halter McArthur. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Beaufort First Baptist Church, Beaufort, SC, with the Rev. Mike Written officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery, Beaufort, SC. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg, SC. Richard was born in Marietta, GA to the late Philip O. McArthur and the late Marjorie Rice McArthur. After graduating high school, he joined the Air Force where he retired after 35 years as a Jet Engine Mechanic. He also worked for the Department of Defense at Boeing as a Jet Engine Mechanic. He was a member of the 315th Squadron at the Joint Base in Charleston, SC. Richard was a member of White House United Methodist Church and Four Holes Baptist Church. Country played softball for Charleston AFB and coached the Charleston AFB tournament softball team-Charleston Hurricanes. He was activated for Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He coached Little League baseball, JV Baseball for Branchville High School, and assisted coaching Varsity baseball for Branchville High School. He also assisted with Election day prep for Orangeburg County and he was Lead Technician on Election Day for Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration. Survivors include his wife of the home; two sons, Cory McArthur (Jenn), and David Hallman (Brittany); grandchild, Calie Hallman; sister, Lucy McArthur; two brothers, Randy McArthur and Philip McArthur; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wreaths Across America at Beaufort National Cemetery at wreathsacrossamerica.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 2, 2019