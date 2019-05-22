Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Resources
More Obituaries for Mathias Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mathias Nelson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mathias Nelson Obituary
Mathias Nelson Chesapeake, VA - Mr. Mathias M. Nelson, 55, of Chesapeake, VA, formerly of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. Mathias M. Nelson are invited to attend his Funeral Service 1:00 PM, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. He is survived by his loving mother, Estelle Nelson; lifelong friend, Cherie Johnson; one brother, Eric Nelson; one sister, Wendy Gibbs; five children, Matia Nelson-Robinson, Trevail Nelson, Monique Nelson-Reed, Malisha Nelson-Walker and Micah Nelson; 11 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now