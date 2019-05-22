|
|
Mathias Nelson Chesapeake, VA - Mr. Mathias M. Nelson, 55, of Chesapeake, VA, formerly of Charleston, SC, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. Mathias M. Nelson are invited to attend his Funeral Service 1:00 PM, Friday, May 24, 2019 at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Viewing will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. He is survived by his loving mother, Estelle Nelson; lifelong friend, Cherie Johnson; one brother, Eric Nelson; one sister, Wendy Gibbs; five children, Matia Nelson-Robinson, Trevail Nelson, Monique Nelson-Reed, Malisha Nelson-Walker and Micah Nelson; 11 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 23, 2019