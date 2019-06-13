Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mathilda Hasell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mathilda Hasell Atlanta, ga - Mathilda Siemon Hasell, 89, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina and previously Ann Arbor, Michigan, passed away peaceably on June 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Mathilda was born in Kansas City, Missouri on March 31, 1930 and grew up in Monrovia, California. She graduated from the University of California at Santa Barbara. She married Philip Gadsden Hasell on August 22, 1953. She initially continued to work as an elementary school teacher until they had children and she became a long-time substitute teacher for the Ann Arbor Public School system. After retiring to Philip's home state of South Carolina, she became active in the Charleston Library Society, Adult Literacy Program and Meals-On-Wheels. She is survived by her children: Philip Gadsden Hasell of Gainesville, Florida, Douglass Morrison Hasell of Palm Harbor, Florida, Susan Frances Hasell of Atlanta, Georgia, Herbert Siemon Hasell of Atlanta, Georgia, five grandchildren and her sisters Mary Ellen Hansen of Pasadena, California and Susan Norris of Oceanside, California. Funeral arrangements will be held at 10:00 AM on June 21, 2019, at St. John's Episcopal Church - Congaree in Hopkins, South Carolina. Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 14, 2019

