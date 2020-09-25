Matthew Inman Key LARAMIE, WY - Matthew Inman Key passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was 50 years old. Matt was born in Rock Hill, South Carolina on November 3, 1969 to mother, Susan Key Foxworth. He is survived by two sons, Matthew Key and Thomas Henry Key, and their mother, Colleen Key, his mother, Susan Key Foxworth, three siblings, Bart Key (Sondra), David Key (Katie) and Heather Tiller (Gray) and six nieces and nephews, Bennett Key, Hayden Key, Laura Key, J.D. Key, Whit Tiller, and Eva Gray Tiller, and his black lab, Stella. At a very young age, Matt's family moved from Rock Hill to Charleston, where he and his siblings were raised in the abundant coastal creeks, marshes, swamps, and forests. From that moment forward, Matt was a son of the Lowcountry. He graduated from First Baptist High School. A big bear with a dazzling, gap-toothed smile, Matt's kind heart and infectious belly laugh won him countless friends on every dock and duck hunt. Second only to his dancing prowess, it was Matt's exceptional sportsman skills that garnered him awe and respect. Matt captained several sportfishing boats at Bohicket Marina where he was a fixture and frontrunner in numerous tournaments including first place finishes in the South Carolina Governors Cup. Self-trained in "animal whispering," Matt could call in anything: a Barred Owl, an enamored Tom, and - to the delight and terror of his nieces and nephews- he could even summon a pack of yipping coyotes. Hands down, Matt was the best shot around. He lived to hunt, and on occasion, hunted to live. But Matt truly shined when sharing the outdoors with others. Ever-patient, he taught multiple generations to be better boatsmen and marksmen and to value the outdoors. Time outside with Matt was always a gift and spawned innumerable steadfast friendships. No matter what the adventure, whether you missed the bird, brought home the trophy billfish, or even if you never left the dock, you had the time of your life as long as you were with Matt. In so many ways- as father, son, brother, and friend - Matt helped us gain a deeper appreciation for the natural world that defined him, a lasting legacy for which we are ever grateful. Matt's passion for the land and water was surpassed only by his love for his family. He was an adoring son, a loyal and protective (albeit sometimes overprotective) brother, and a deeply devoted father. Words simply cannot convey Matt's adoration of his sons, Matthew and Thomas Henry. For Matt, life's greatest reward was watching his boys grow into accomplished and highly respected young men with unlimited potential. Both scholars and avid sportsmen, Matthew and Thomas Henry were his pride and joy. Matt has gone home to join his Heavenly Father leaving behind beloved family and friends who will forever hear his laughter in the beautiful Lowcountry landscape. Matt, you are treasured and dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the South Carolina Memorial Reef at https://scmemorialreef.com
. A celebration of Matt's life will be held at a later date to be announced in the paper and on social media. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston