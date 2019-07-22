Matthew King

Service Information
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc.
113 BRYAN ST
Summerville, SC
29483-6112
(843)-871-1528
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc.
113 BRYAN ST
Summerville, SC 29483-6112
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope AME Church
Ridgeville, SC
View Map
Obituary
Matthew King Ridgeville, SC - We sorrowfully regret to inform you that Mr. Matthew King entered into eternal rest Friday, July 18, 2019. Late residence Ridgeville, SC. The last religious rites for Mr. King will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 11:00 AM at New Hope AME Church, Ridgeville, SC, Rev. Carol S. Berry, Pastor. Interment Sharon Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved and devoted wife, Mrs. Sudie Bell King, who requests his sisters, Mrs. Edna Mae Graham and Mrs. Gwendolyn Armour (Jerry); brother, Mr. Morris King (Josephine); sisters-in-law, Ms. Verneatha King, Ms. Annie Mae Flood, Ms. Queen Ester Wilson,Ms. Barbara Blake and Mrs. Lavern Harrison (Gregory); brother-in-law, Rev. Roosevelt Geddis, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing for Mr. King will be held TODAY from 3:00 PM-7:00 PM at ALBERT A. GLOVER FUNERAL HOME, 113 Bryan Street, Summerville, SC 29483, 843-871-1528 (Phone) 843-832-9240 (Fax). Condolences maybe sent to [email protected], website:www.aagloverfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 23, 2019
