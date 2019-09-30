|
|
Matthew Murray Charleston - Entered into eternal rest on Saturday September 28. 2019, Mr Matthew Murray. Residence: 1055 Bender Street Charleston, SC 29407. Mr. Murray is the husband of the late Mrs.Grace Murray; father of Mrs. Donna Murray Fleming(Marvin) and Mr. Derrick Murray(Audrey); grandfather of six; great-grandfather of three, and a host of nieces and nephews. Mr. Murray was a decorated military veteran, serving in WWII and the Korean Wars, a 38 year employee with the Charleston Naval Shipyard; a retired business owner, and devoted member of Calvary Episcopal Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at 1055 Bender Street Charleston, SC 29407 and at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc.,2 Radcliffe Street Charleston, SC (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019