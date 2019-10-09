In Loving Memory Of My Son and Father MATTHEW PATRICK GETHERS March 17, 1983 ~ October 10, 2006 HENRY GREEN July 4, 1926 ~ October 6, 2013 Memories The memories we hold deep within our heart can bring us joy or tear us apart. They surface when we're lonely, they make us cry, as we sort through painful memories of days gone by. Their memories are our past. We never let them go. They are also our future to help us grow. Then we can look back once in awhile and memories of my son and father will bring on a smile. Dearly missed by Mother and Daughter Lois Gethers, Family and Friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 10, 2019