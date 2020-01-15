|
Matthew Robert Montagna Summerville - Matthew Robert Montagna, 28, of Summerville, passed away on January 14, 2020 at Trident Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 7 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted. Matthew was born on March 29, 1991 in Muscatine, IA, son of Timothy Nesbitt and Michelle Montagna-Nesbitt of Summerville. Some of his best school years were spent attending Eagle Military Academy in Summerville, SC and Camden Military School in Camden, SC. His greatest passion was riding motorcycles along with spending time with his children, Kaylie and Kayden. He also enjoyed playing the drums and guitar as well as golfing and playing Lacrosse. Survivors in addition to his parents are: two children: Kaylie Montagna of Summerville and Kayden Montagna of Moncks Corner; four siblings: Tiffanee Davis (Travis) of Wisconsin, Ashleigh Nesbitt of Hartsville, Brenton Montagna (Michele) of Goose Creek, and Jordan Nesbitt of Summerville; Grandparents: Linda Bradley of Muscatine, IA and Kenneth Honts (Sandi) of Illinois City, IL; and Katie Marie. He was preceded in death by grandfather, David Bradley. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 16, 2020