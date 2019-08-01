|
Matthew Washington Ravenel, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Matthew "Chew" Washington are invited to attend his Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Old Ashley Baptist Center, 3725 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC with viewing from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment - Mt. Olivet Reformed Episcopal Church Cemetery, Ravenel, SC. Wake Service will be held 7:00 PM, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Reformed Episcopal Church, 4283 Savannah Highway, Ravenel, SC with viewing from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Mr. Washington is survived by his beloved and faithful companion, Wanda Lewis; loving daughters, Tiffany Maxwell Parker, Arnisse Washington and Gabriell Brooks; precious granddaughter, Little Miss Tanelia Parker; brothers, Barry (Kathy) and Mark (Janice); sister, Lisa Lawrence; uncles and aunts, Ernest (Rose), Rebecca, Mattie, Vera, Mikell (Gardenia) and Margie; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will be receiving friends at 4179 Davison Road, Ravenel, SC. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Matthew's honor to the Matthew Washington Education Fund, Post Office Box 1261, Hollywood, SC 29449 or you can give via CashApp: $ChewWash. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 2, 2019