Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Washington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Washington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Washington Obituary
Matthew Washington Ravenel, SC - The relatives and friends of Mr. Matthew "Chew" Washington are invited to attend his Funeral Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Old Ashley Baptist Center, 3725 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC with viewing from 9:00 AM until the hour of service. Interment - Mt. Olivet Reformed Episcopal Church Cemetery, Ravenel, SC. Wake Service will be held 7:00 PM, Friday, August 2, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Reformed Episcopal Church, 4283 Savannah Highway, Ravenel, SC with viewing from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM. Mr. Washington is survived by his beloved and faithful companion, Wanda Lewis; loving daughters, Tiffany Maxwell Parker, Arnisse Washington and Gabriell Brooks; precious granddaughter, Little Miss Tanelia Parker; brothers, Barry (Kathy) and Mark (Janice); sister, Lisa Lawrence; uncles and aunts, Ernest (Rose), Rebecca, Mattie, Vera, Mikell (Gardenia) and Margie; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will be receiving friends at 4179 Davison Road, Ravenel, SC. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Matthew's honor to the Matthew Washington Education Fund, Post Office Box 1261, Hollywood, SC 29449 or you can give via CashApp: $ChewWash. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Murray's Mortuary
Download Now