|
|
Matti Teder Mt. Pleasant - Matti Teder passed away Sunday morning December 15, 2019 at the Franke Keil Healthcare Center in Mt. Pleasant at the age of 83. A memorial service was held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Rodenberg Chapel at Franke at Seaside. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. Matti was born April 3, 1936 in Paide, Estonia. He was the brother of the late Helmi, Lia and Ella and the son of the late Oskar Teder and Hilda Nubian. As many European families can bear witness to the impact of WWII, most of Matti's family fled their homeland of Estonia and eventually were torn apart from the war's cruel circumstances. He eventually immigrated with his father to the US in 1951. He attended Pagota High School in New Jersey and also various colleges eventually earning two associate degrees. While on assignment in France with the US Army, Matti met his beloved wife Christel in Germany. The couple wed in 1962 and had their son Hans Peeter in 1964. Matti served his country during the Vietnam War earning a Bronze Star and also other commendations throughout his military career. Matti went through basic training at Fort Dix and retired after 23 years as a Sergeant First Class (SFC). After the military he worked as a Logistician in civil service for additional 23 years, retiring in 1990. Matti enjoyed spending time with close family, friends, and traveling. He was a man of the finer things in life, frequently treating himself and others to exotic foods, especially from Estonia, unique homemade dishes, and pints of beer. He also loved to learn and was frequently seen with a book in his hand or watching the news. Matti fondly remembered his birthplace of Estonia and his time traveling the world. Matti traveled to many places including countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and parts of the US. He spent much of his life in Howell, NJ as well as military assignments in France, Germany, Vietnam, California, Arizona, and Georgia before resettling with his wife Christel to Franke At Seaside in Mount Pleasant in 2016. Matti will be remembered as a devoted and generous husband, father, and grandfather. He will be forever loved by his wife Christel, son Hans Peeter, daughter in-law Meghan, granddaughter Camryn, grandsons Ross and Logan, as well as numerous extended family and friends. Special thanks to the nurses at the Franke At Seaside, Keil Healthcare Center in Mt. Pleasant for their care and compassion. We love you and will miss you Matti / Dad / Papi. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 18, 2019