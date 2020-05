Mattie Henghen N. Charleston - Mrs. Mattie S. Henghen entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 24, 2020 in North Charleston, South Carolina, a former resident of 47 1/2 Line Street Charleston, South Carolina. Mrs. Henghen is the mother of Delores Henghen Jamison; grandchildren, Tracy Jamison, Wendell Jamison, Terrence Jamison, Shawn Jamison and Trinette Jamison; great-grandchildren, Shaquana Jamison, Shardei Jamison, Brittany Folkes, Rawle Folkes, Kimberly Jamison, Kayim Jamison, Izian Day, Justin Jamison, Gabiella Jamison, China Jamison, Choice Clay, Maliky Jamison; great- great-grandchildren, Gessley Oliver, Jr., Sariyah Pompay, Lauryn Schultz, Amair Schultz, Imani Clay, Kaiden Clay; sister- in-law, Mrs.Theola Jones; a very special grandnephew and caregiver, Creighton Codrey,. Private Graveside Services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 11 AM at the Monrovia Cemetery, North Charleston, South Carolina. There will be a walk-thru on Friday, May 15, 2020 12PM-5PM at the mortuary. Friends may leave may leave memorial messages for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com . Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary, 1852 E. Montague Ave. North Charleston, SC 29405. Tele.(843)554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston