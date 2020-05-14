Mattie Henghen N. Charleston - Mrs. Mattie S. Henghen entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 24, 2020 in North Charleston, South Carolina, a former resident of 47 1/2 Line Street Charleston, South Carolina. Mrs. Henghen is the mother of Delores Henghen Jamison; grandchildren, Tracy Jamison, Wendell Jamison, Terrence Jamison, Shawn Jamison and Trinette Jamison; great-grandchildren, Shaquana Jamison, Shardei Jamison, Brittany Folkes, Rawle Folkes, Kimberly Jamison, Kayim Jamison, Izian Day, Justin Jamison, Gabiella Jamison, China Jamison, Choice Clay, Maliky Jamison; great- great-grandchildren, Gessley Oliver, Jr., Sariyah Pompay, Lauryn Schultz, Amair Schultz, Imani Clay, Kaiden Clay; sister- in-law, Mrs.Theola Jones; a very special grandnephew and caregiver, Creighton Codrey,. Private Graveside Services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 11 AM at the Monrovia Cemetery, North Charleston, South Carolina. There will be a walk-thru on Friday, May 15, 2020 12PM-5PM at the mortuary. Friends may leave may leave memorial messages for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary, 1852 E. Montague Ave. North Charleston, SC 29405. Tele.(843)554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 14 to May 15, 2020.