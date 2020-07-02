Mattie Mae Singleton N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Mattie Mae Singleton are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Perry Webb Community Center, 3200 Appleton Avenue, North Charleston, SC. Interment - Sunset Memorial Gardens, 2915 Ashley Phosphate Road, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Singleton is survived by her sons, Thaddeus (Jerrel) Singleton, Michael (Lolita) Singleton and Timothy Singleton; daughters, Dorothy Ward, Mattie "Susie" Singleton, Alfreda Simpson, Carolyn Mitchell, Patricia Brown, Sandra Singleton, Sharon (Gerald) Blake and Lathornya; 23 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston