Mattie Phillips N. Charleston - Mattie Pearl Phillips, of North Charleston, passed away peacefully, March 3, 2020 at age 87. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Friday March 6, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home located at 7113 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406. Her Life Well Celebrated Service will follow immediately in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Mattie was born on November 19, 1932 in Reinzi, MS. She was the daughter of the late Milton Terry Stacy and Georgia Bonds. She loved school and playing basketball. She is remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who never a met a stranger. She was a member of the Low Country Free Will Baptist Church. Mattie is preceded in death by her father Milton Terry Stacy, her mother Georgia Bonds, two sisters, Sarah Larimore and Peggy Richardson, her brother, Milton Terry Stacy, Jr. Mattie is survived by her step mother Annie Ruth Stacy, her two children, Keith Phillips and Regina Sullivan, her five grandchildren, Kevin Sullivan, Suzanne Becker, Stephanie Sullivan, Martin Phillips, and Stacy Sullivan and five great-grandchildren Cayden Williams, Summer Connolly, Savannah Becker, Mattie Olivia Sullivan, and McKenzie Becker. Flowers or donations will be accepted. Donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org or the , . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared or viewed at www.carolinamemorial.com. 843-797-2222.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 4, 2020