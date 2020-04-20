|
Mattie Walker Ridgeville, SC - Mattie Simmons Walker, 94 of Ridgeville, SC departed this life to be with the Lord, April 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Jeanette Honor Simmons; her husband, Harry Walker; her son Palmer Preston Simmons, her siblings Chris Simmons, Adam Simmons, Sherman Simmons, Joe Paul Simmons, Ida Mae Pinckney, Maggie McCray, Marie Simmons, Geneva Williams, Susie DuBois, Minnie Mitchell and Isabell Campbell. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 4pm until 6pm at the funeral home. A grave side service (restricted to family only) will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 11am at Bethel AME Church, Ridgeville SC. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.aagloverfh.com. Professional services have been entrusted to ALBERT A GLOVER FUNERAL HOME of Summerville, SC. (843) 871-1528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 21, 2020