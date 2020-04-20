Home

POWERED BY

Services
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc.
113 BRYAN ST
Summerville, SC 29483-6112
(843) 871-1528
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie Walker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mattie Walker Obituary
Mattie Walker Ridgeville, SC - Mattie Simmons Walker, 94 of Ridgeville, SC departed this life to be with the Lord, April 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Jeanette Honor Simmons; her husband, Harry Walker; her son Palmer Preston Simmons, her siblings Chris Simmons, Adam Simmons, Sherman Simmons, Joe Paul Simmons, Ida Mae Pinckney, Maggie McCray, Marie Simmons, Geneva Williams, Susie DuBois, Minnie Mitchell and Isabell Campbell. A public viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 from 4pm until 6pm at the funeral home. A grave side service (restricted to family only) will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 11am at Bethel AME Church, Ridgeville SC. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.aagloverfh.com. Professional services have been entrusted to ALBERT A GLOVER FUNERAL HOME of Summerville, SC. (843) 871-1528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -