Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Matty Ledford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matty M. Ledford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matty M. Ledford Obituary
Matty M. Ledford N. CHARLESTON - Matty M. Ledford, 92, of North Charleston, SC widow of J.D. Ledford, passed away January 09, 2020. She is survived by her son Steven Ledford (Andrea) of Summerville, SC grandson Spenser Ledford (Dina) of Summerville SC, niece Geraldine Leslie (Ralph) of Greenville SC, and nephew Charles Babb of North Charleston SC. She was born July 10,1927 in Catawba, SC. Daughter of the late Julius and Alma Moore. There will be a Memorial service Saturday January 25, 2020 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1308 Main St. Summerville SC at 3:00 pm. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -