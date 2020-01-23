|
Matty M. Ledford N. CHARLESTON - Matty M. Ledford, 92, of North Charleston, SC widow of J.D. Ledford, passed away January 09, 2020. She is survived by her son Steven Ledford (Andrea) of Summerville, SC grandson Spenser Ledford (Dina) of Summerville SC, niece Geraldine Leslie (Ralph) of Greenville SC, and nephew Charles Babb of North Charleston SC. She was born July 10,1927 in Catawba, SC. Daughter of the late Julius and Alma Moore. There will be a Memorial service Saturday January 25, 2020 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1308 Main St. Summerville SC at 3:00 pm. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020