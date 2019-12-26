Home

Fielding Home for Funerals
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC 29402
(843) 722-3348
Maudestine Martin Obituary
Maudestine Martin N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Maudestine P. Martin, those of her beloved children, Ms. Carlestine Denson (Aka Elder Carlie Towne), Ms. Thomasina R. Greene (Aka Tomi Nite Life), Mr. Thomas "Cisco" Martin, Jr., Mr. Anthony "Monday" Akbar, Mrs. Shelia "Savannah" Johnson (Herbert, Jr.), sister, Ms. Madelyn Williams of New York City, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in- law and a host of cousins are invited to attend her Home Going Service on Saturday, December 28, 2019, 1:00p.m. at Greater Trinity A.M.E. Church, 577 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC. Friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 744-2545, 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. The family will be receiving friends at the church on Friday from 7 to 8 p.m. Interment: Greater Trinity A.M.E. Church Cemetery, Charleston, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 27, 2019
