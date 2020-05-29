Maurice Bostick
Maurice Bostick N. Charleston - Mr. Maurice Bostick passed away on May 27, 2020. He was the son of the late Betty Bostick Allen, the father of Maurice Dukes and Maurice Quarles, a special son, Givion Seward, his siblings; Leon Bostick and Chauntay Bostick, granddaughter; Shamyla Quarles, special cousins; Angela Simmons-Bryant (Timothy), Viola M. Graham (Mark) and Laurenzo Middleton, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Mr. Bostick resided in North Chas, SC. His relatives and friends are invited to attend a walk through on Sat evening from 5 - 7 PM at OAK GROVE Baptist Church, 5885 Rivers Ave, N. Chas, SC. The funeral services will be Private. He will be laid to rest in McCune Cemetery, Lodge, SC. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC telephone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Service
05:00 - 07:00 PM
OAK GROVE Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-7511
