Maurice Bostick N. Charleston - Mr. Maurice Bostick passed away on May 27, 2020. He was the son of the late Betty Bostick Allen, the father of Maurice Dukes and Maurice Quarles, a special son, Givion Seward, his siblings; Leon Bostick and Chauntay Bostick, granddaughter; Shamyla Quarles, special cousins; Angela Simmons-Bryant (Timothy), Viola M. Graham (Mark) and Laurenzo Middleton, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Mr. Bostick resided in North Chas, SC. His relatives and friends are invited to attend a walk through on Sat evening from 5 - 7 PM at OAK GROVE Baptist Church, 5885 Rivers Ave, N. Chas, SC. The funeral services will be Private. He will be laid to rest in McCune Cemetery, Lodge, SC. Arrangements by NORTH AREA FUNERAL HOME, 4784 Gaynor Ave, N. Chas, SC telephone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 29 to May 30, 2020.