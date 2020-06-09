Maurice Brown Dumas
1951 - 2020
Maurice Brown Dumas Charleston - Maurice Brown Dumas, 69, of James Island, South Carolina entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 2, 2020. His private graveside service will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Cemetery, Huguenin Avenue. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Maurice was born May 11, 1951 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Joe Dumas and Claire Brown Dumas. Maurice is survived by his brother, David M. Dumas of Charleston, SC; sister, Sally E. Dumas of Saint George, SC; niece, Lauren Dumas-Schryver of Charleston, SC; and two great-nieces: Maddie and Rosie. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lawrence Dumas; and partner, Theodore "Rusty" Sullivan. Memorials may be made to the Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, N. Charleston, SC 29406 or Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary, 5604 New Road, Hollywood, SC 29449 or Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
