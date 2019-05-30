Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
(843) 559-0341
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
3407 Old Pond Rd
Johns Island, SC 29455
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Neal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Carnell Neal

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maurice Carnell Neal Obituary
Maurice Carnell Neal Johns Island - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Maurice Carnell Neal are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service, 11 AM, Saturday, June 01, 2019, at Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace", 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment: Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Mr. Neal will lie in state from 10 AM until the hour of service. NO WAKE. Viewing for Mr. Neal will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at Walker's Chapel from 3 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker's Mortuary Chapel Of Peace
Download Now