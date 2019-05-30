|
Maurice Carnell Neal Johns Island - The relatives and friends of the late Mr. Maurice Carnell Neal are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service, 11 AM, Saturday, June 01, 2019, at Walker's Mortuary "Chapel of Peace", 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. Interment: Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Mr. Neal will lie in state from 10 AM until the hour of service. NO WAKE. Viewing for Mr. Neal will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at Walker's Chapel from 3 PM to 7 PM.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 31, 2019