Maurice Heyward Sr.

Maurice Heyward Sr. Obituary
Maurice Heyward, Sr. Johns Island - The relatives and friends of the late Maurice "Moppie" Heyward, Sr. are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service on Monday, November 11, 2019, 11 AM at Grace Cathedral, 5391 Salters Hill Road, Hollywood, SC. Interment: Mitchell Cemetery, Hollywood, SC. Mr. Heyward will lie in state at the church from 10 AM till the hour of service. A Wake will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 at St. Mary's AME Church, 735 Bear Swamp Road, Johns Island, SC from 5 PM to 7 PM. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 10, 2019
