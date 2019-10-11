Maurice Wilmont Singleton N. CHARLESTON - Maurice W. Singleton, 76, of North Charleston, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Funeral service celebrating the life of Maurice W. Singleton will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, 11:00a.m. at the Charleston Metropolitan Church of Christ, (Alfred Williams Center), 4441 Durant Avenue, North Charleston, SC, Brother Bobby Green, Minister. Viewing will be on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the funeral home from 3:00p.m. to 7:p.m. He is survived by his children, Marcus C. Nottage, Monica Singleton, Kristinia Singleton, Darryl Nottage Reginald Nottage, and Benjamin Singleton, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his siblings, his life long companion, Joanne Ganaway, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and many many friends. Arrangements by: Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 12, 2019