Maverick Chayse Logan CHARLESTON - Entered into rest on Friday, February 7, 2020; Baby Boy Maverick Chayse Logan. The family of Baby Boy Maverick Chayse Logan announces his celebration of life services which will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 11:00am at Ollie M. Dickerson Memorial Chapel 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC. 29405. Interment: Carolina Memorial Park. Maverick is survived by his parents, Mr. Glenn and Mrs. Treandra Logan, II; his siblings, Tonisha, Glenn, III, D'Andre, Maddison and Maison; his grandmothers, Ms. Sheila Williamson and Ms. Wanda Davis and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Maverick will be on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 10:00am until the hour of the service at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Condolences may be sent to the family at dickersonmortuary.net Maverick is resting peacefully in the comfort and care of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC. "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 11, 2020