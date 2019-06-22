|
Mavis Barrett Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mavis Phillips Barrett are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at St. Michael's Church, 71 Broad Street, Charleston. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Michael's Church. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843)766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 23, 2019