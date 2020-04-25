Home

Maxey Camille (Avant) Scaffe


1939 - 2020
Maxey Camille Avant Scaffe Mt. Pleasant - Maxey Camille Avant Scaffe, 80, entered into eternal rest the morning of Thursday. Camille was fortunate enough to pass peacefully in her favorite chair and with her loyal dog, Wolfe, by her side. Camille Scaffe was born to proud parents Maggie and Monk Avant of Walterboro, South Carolina. Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, a celebration of life will be planned for a future date once safer conditions exist for travel and group gatherings. She graduated from Furman University and enjoyed a long career as a Paralegal for a Charleston law firm. She enjoyed water-skiing, attending NASCAR races, going to the beach with family, reading, and had an amazing love of animals (including a pet raccoon). She also enjoyed painting and gardening throughout her life. Lastly, we must mention that she was a lifelong Clemson fan. We will sorely miss this 'character.' She is survived by her stepson, David Scaffe; one sister, Marcia Wilson Reitzer; nieces, Joni Wilson Massey and Becky Wilson Farrar; one nephew, John P. Wilson; her beloved dog, Wolfe, along with three rescue cats; numerous great-nieces/nephews and great-great-nieces/nephews and dear friends. She was predeceased by her son, L. Eric Smith, both parents, and her husband, Irving Eugene Scaffe. The relatives and friends of Camille Scaffe are invited to express their condolences in the online guest book by visiting www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, James Island, SC 29412. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 26, 2020
