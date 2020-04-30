Maxine Edwards Pinopolis, SC - Maxine Tompkins Edwards, 78, of Pinopolis, wife of James G. "Jim" Edwards, passed away Wednesday April 29, 2020. Maxine was born November 11, 1941, in Conway, South Carolina, a daughter of Arthur C. Tompkins and Geanwood Smith Watson. A loving wife and mother, Maxine was the retired owner and operator of Heritage Cleaners and a member of Moncks Corner United Methodist Church. She loved to play bridge and was a former member of the Moncks Corner and Pinopolis Bridge Clubs. She had also been a member of the Pinopolis Garden Club and Book Club. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters- Carole Edwards and her husband, Michael Bayless, of Pinopolis; Sarah Edwards Kemp and her husband, Martin, of Pinopolis; a grandson- Brant Bayless also of Pinopolis; a brother- Carl A. Tompkins and his wife, Judy, of Gilbert, SC. In addition to her parents, Maxine was predeceased by a son- Dave Edwards. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.