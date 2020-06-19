Maxine Johnson Whitehurst
Maxine Johnson Whitehurst N. CHARLESTON - Maxine Johnson Whitehurst passed away June 16, 2020 after a short illness. She was born February 6, 1940 and grew up locally. She attended schools on Peninsula Charleston. During her adult life, she was an active golfer and many friends and family enjoy her beautiful paintings. Maxine is predeceased by her husband, Gene and her daughter, Cheryl. She leaves behind her son, Lee (Anita) and granddaughters, Megan and Caroline, grandson, Jason, Sybil (sister), sisters-in-law, and several nephews and many friends. She will be missed. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
