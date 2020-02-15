|
Maxine Mitchum Johnson Mt. Pleasant - Maxine Mitchum Johnson,of Charleston, South Carolina, died on February 14, 2020. Maxine was born on May 13, 1937, and grew up in Bethera, South Carolina, the daughter of Lemuel and Eula Mitchum. She graduated from Macedonia High School. After, she moved to Charleston with her sister, Jean, and started her career at The Citadel. Later, she worked in office management for the March of Dimes and Adventure Sightseeing in Charleston. Maxine was dedicated to her husband, Carl Albert Johnson, whom she married on February 23, 1963. She was devoted to her three children and six grandchildren and actively participated in their care and activities. She was also deeply devoted to her faith, worship and the support of the ministries of her church, St. Matthew's Lutheran. Maxine loved the solace of the beach and shagging on the pier; and also enjoyed sitting on her porch and appreciating nature. She loved to shop and had an impressive collection of shoes. But, above all, Maxine was devoted to her faith and her family. She is survived by her sons, Carl Albert "Al"Johnson, Jr. (Alysann Sieren) and Duane H. Johnson (Wendy McKenzie), of Charleston, SC, and her daughter, Brenda Johnson Ladd (Dave), of Daphne, Alabama. She was the grandmother of six cherished grandchildren, Grayson Ladd, and Kaleigh, Addie, Banks, Katerina and Eliza Johnson, and her step-grandchildren, Austin and Ramey Mull. She is survived by her loyal sisters and their spouses; Shirley Hood (Bobby) Jean King (Bob) and brothers Bobby, (Mary), A.C. (Anna) and Marvin Mitchum. She was the beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held at at J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel on Monday, February 17 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Charleston on Tuesday, February 18 at 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to St. Mathew's Lutheran Church.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 16, 2020