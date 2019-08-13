|
Maxwell Ross Griffith Charleston - Maxwell Ross Griffith died on August 9, 2019 after a brief illness, surrounded by family. Ross was born in Charleston on November 9, 1955. He grew up in the city with the "Gadsden Street Gang", and could always be seen on a bike or in a boat, accompanied by his sidekick and beloved dog Pepper. Ross attended The Watt School, Porter-Gaud School and the High School of Charleston. He graduated from the University of South Carolina. He worked as a yacht broker, in sales and was a realtor. Ross was an accomplished sailor. He was a recipient of the Philip O'Neill Hanvey Memorial trophy, an honor he cherished. While at the University of South Carolina he was selected for the 1976-77 Intercollegiate All-American Sailing Team and was the first All-American sailor from (SAISA), the South Atlantic Region. He also served as a founding board member of the J. Stewart Walker, Jr. Endowment Fund, established in 1983 after the death of his dear friend in a sailing accident. He was a member of the Carolina Yacht Club. Ross was a spirited and passionate man. He loved music, kiteboarding on Sullivan's Island, BMW's, and a good joke. But most of all, he loved his children. He was courageous until the end. Fair winds and following seas, Ross. Charleston, again, has lost one of its own. Ross was predeceased by his parents, Frederick Maxwell Griffith and Joan Kable Griffith of Charleston. He was formerly married to Carolyn Simmons Griffith, and is survived by her and two children, Charlton Ross Griffith and Elizabeth Simmons Griffith, all of Charleston. He is also survived by his two sisters, Amanda E. Griffith, of Charleston, and Jorie Griffith Fallon of Sturbridge, MA, and nieces Marjorie G. Herbert and Virginia P. Herbert and nephew Peter Fallon. The relatives and friends of Ross Griffith are invited to attend his Funeral Service at 4 O'Clock Thursday, August 15, at the graveside, St. Philip's Churchyard. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. In Ross's memory, memorials may be made to The J. Stewart Walker, Jr. Endowment Fund through the College of Charleston Foundation, 66 George Street, Charleston, SC 29424, or to the charity of one's own choice. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 14, 2019