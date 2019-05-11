|
May Mazyck Hoy Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of May Mazyck Hoy are invited to a reception to celebrate her life on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 3:00-4:30 pm in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC. A private family graveside burial will be held at Christ Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Roper Hospice, 1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd, Suite 109B, Charleston, SC 29407 or the . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 12, 2019