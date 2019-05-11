Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for May Hoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

May Mazyck Hoy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

May Mazyck Hoy Obituary
May Mazyck Hoy Mt. Pleasant - The relatives and friends of May Mazyck Hoy are invited to a reception to celebrate her life on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 3:00-4:30 pm in J. HENRY STUHR, INC., MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC. A private family graveside burial will be held at Christ Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Roper Hospice, 1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd, Suite 109B, Charleston, SC 29407 or the . A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Download Now