Maybell Green WANDO, SC - The family and friends of Maybell Green, 73, of Wando, SC are invited to attend her home-going service on Friday May 24, 2019 at 11AM @ Greater St. John AME church 1046 Green Family Rd. Wando, SC. SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME 2336 Meeting St. Rd. North Charleston, SC in charge of arrangements. Leroy Rivers - Manager and Rev. Michael Alston - Asst. Manager. PH (843) 744-8761 Interment will be in the Mike Green Family Cemetery. There will be a Wake Service on Thursday from 6-8pm at the church. The most precious memories of Mrs. Maybell Green will resound in the lives of her, beloved mom; Maggie Turner, sons; Ernest (Roshawnda) Green, Jr. and Morris (Lashauna) Weathers, daughters; Karon Green and Sharon (Andres) Guerrero, grandchildren; Ashley Green, Tanisha Thomas, Alonna Green, Daynisha Green, Sade Green, Shelby Rabb, Darren Glover, Jr. and Andres Guerrero III, great- grandchildren; Lamar Brown, Amiya Brown, Jayden Jirau, Aaliyah Pillich,Carter Sanchez and Amir Hook, brothers; Joseph (Alice) Turner, Earl (Betty) Turner, Alfred (Rosalind)Turner and Abraham (Linda) Turner, sisters; Victoria (Elijah) Ford and Joann (Eugene) Phipps, brothers-in-law ; Louis (Virginia) Green, Aaron (Kathy) Green, Robert Lee (Vernell) Green, Calvin (Pastor Marva) Green and Samuel Green, sisters-in-law; Laura Green and Juanita (Nathaniel Sr.) Kinloch, Rebecca Green, Evelyn Green and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 23, 2019