Maybell Green

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maybell Green.
Service Information
Suburban Funeral Home
2336 Meeting Street Rd
North Charleston, SC
29405
(843)-744-8761
Obituary
Send Flowers

Maybell Green WANDO, SC - The family and friends of Maybell Green, 73, of Wando, SC are invited to attend her home-going service on Friday May 24, 2019 at 11AM @ Greater St. John AME church 1046 Green Family Rd. Wando, SC. SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME 2336 Meeting St. Rd. North Charleston, SC in charge of arrangements. Leroy Rivers - Manager and Rev. Michael Alston - Asst. Manager. PH (843) 744-8761 Interment will be in the Mike Green Family Cemetery. There will be a Wake Service on Thursday from 6-8pm at the church. The most precious memories of Mrs. Maybell Green will resound in the lives of her, beloved mom; Maggie Turner, sons; Ernest (Roshawnda) Green, Jr. and Morris (Lashauna) Weathers, daughters; Karon Green and Sharon (Andres) Guerrero, grandchildren; Ashley Green, Tanisha Thomas, Alonna Green, Daynisha Green, Sade Green, Shelby Rabb, Darren Glover, Jr. and Andres Guerrero III, great- grandchildren; Lamar Brown, Amiya Brown, Jayden Jirau, Aaliyah Pillich,Carter Sanchez and Amir Hook, brothers; Joseph (Alice) Turner, Earl (Betty) Turner, Alfred (Rosalind)Turner and Abraham (Linda) Turner, sisters; Victoria (Elijah) Ford and Joann (Eugene) Phipps, brothers-in-law ; Louis (Virginia) Green, Aaron (Kathy) Green, Robert Lee (Vernell) Green, Calvin (Pastor Marva) Green and Samuel Green, sisters-in-law; Laura Green and Juanita (Nathaniel Sr.) Kinloch, Rebecca Green, Evelyn Green and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.