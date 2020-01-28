|
|
In Loving Memory Of MAYBELLE DRAYTON SUMTER Dec. 17, 1934 ~ Jan. 29, 2018 We miss calling "Mama" on the phone and we miss not being able to find a special card for you on Mother's Day, we miss having you season the turkey on Thanksgiving, coming to see you on Christmas and yet there are days the tears are uncontrollable; we reflect on all the good times and the laughs we all shared. Losing a mother is a pain that cannot be described in words. It is virtually impossible to move on from the memory of losing the woman who sacrificed happiness in her own life so that you could have a better one. A mother's love is truly irreplaceable. After your death you started a new life that has taken you to a beautiful place and now you have a new name. The memories we have of you will always remain as you live in our hearts everyday. WE LOVE YOU!! Gloria, Doris, Arlene, Adrian, Ettamae, Megan, Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and Sisters.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 29, 2020