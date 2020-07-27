Mayham Lorene McElveen Rawlings Summerville - Mayham Lorene McElveen Rawlings, 81, wife of the late Eugene A. Rawlings, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Hallmark Healthcare of Summerville. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 10 o'clock to 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 11 o'clock. Burial will follow at Plantation Memorial Gardens, 3345 S. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to St. Andrews Parish United Methodist Church, 3225 Ashley River Rd., Charleston, SC 29414. Mayham was born on September 8, 1938, in Georgetown, SC, daughter of the late Willard and Lorene McElveen. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, sweet tea, and oatmeal cream pies. She adored her children and grandchildren. Survivors include: three children: David Rawlings of Lancaster, CA, Karel Nealy (Charlie) of Summerville, and Martha Rawlings Green of Summerville; five grandchildren: David, Heather, Garrett, Gage, and Brock; and several great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by: three siblings: Stephen McElveen, Emily Weaver, and Barbara Doster. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com
. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483, (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston