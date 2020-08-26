Mazalene Drayton Keeton Charleston - Mrs. Mazalene Drayton Keeton Charleston, SC entered into the presence of the Lord on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was the widow of the late Napoleon Keeton, Sr. and mother of the late Earl Drayton, Sr.. She was the loving grandmother of, Earl Drayton, Jr., Mazalenia LaPortia Grant (Tito), William Harvey Drayton (Deondra), Gabriella Simone Graffried and the late Cornelius Montess Drayton, Sr.; siblings, Louise D. Grant (Leon) and Julia Ann Gibbs (WIllie). A viewing (walk-thru) will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 3PM until 7PM and Friday, August 28, 2020, from 9AM until 11AM at Walker's Mortuary Chapel, 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC 29455. Services of Comfort entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, Johns Island, SC. Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
