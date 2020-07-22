1/1
Mazie Riley
Mazie Riley Lithia Springs, GA - The family of Ms. Mazie C. Riley announces her celebration of life graveside services which will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 2:00PM at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Ms. Riley was preceded in death by her parents, Oddie and Mary Brooks Riley; She is survived by her daughter, Kizzy Riley; her grandson Julius "LJ" Moore, III; her siblings, Patricia Turlington (Wayne) of New York, NY, Ronald Riley of Charleston, SC and Debra Riley of New York, NY; and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing for Ms. Riley will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4:00-7:00PM at Dickerson Mortuary, LLC. Due to COVID-19 social distancing and masks are required at the viewing and service. Thank you. Mazie is resting peacefully in the care and comfort of DICKERSON MORTUARY, LLC "Where Service Is The Key" 4700 Rivers Ave. N. Charleston, SC 29405 Phone (843) 718-0144. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
July 23, 2020
Maxine and I were schoolmates and friends. I am so sorry to hear of her passing. She was a sweet person. I pray that God strengthens you all through your loss.
Pearlene G Dawson
Classmate
