McArthur Toe Toe Sanders

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for McArthur Toe Toe Sanders.
In Memoriam
Send Flowers

In Loving Memory Of husband and wonderful father McArthur Sanders "Toe Toe" Aug. 25, 1961 ~ Oct. 8, 2017 Sometimes I just sit quietly Reflecting for a while Imagining your voice, your face Your warm and loving smile For it's so lovely to recall The happy times we had When you played such a special role As both Husband and Dad And at this very special time I only wish you knew That I'd give all the world today For one more hour with you But still i have my memories And since we've been apart It comforts me so much to know That you're right here in our hearts
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.