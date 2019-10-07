In Loving Memory Of husband and wonderful father McArthur Sanders "Toe Toe" Aug. 25, 1961 ~ Oct. 8, 2017 Sometimes I just sit quietly Reflecting for a while Imagining your voice, your face Your warm and loving smile For it's so lovely to recall The happy times we had When you played such a special role As both Husband and Dad And at this very special time I only wish you knew That I'd give all the world today For one more hour with you But still i have my memories And since we've been apart It comforts me so much to know That you're right here in our hearts
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019