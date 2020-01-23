Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-7511
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Charity Baptist Church
1544 East Montague Ave., N.
Charleston, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for McCollier Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

McCollier Wallace Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
McCollier Wallace Jr. Obituary
McCollier Wallace, Jr. N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. McCollier Wallace, Jr. and of his wife, Mrs. Latashia Wallace, daughter Polly Gillison (Charlie), Sister Richardeen Scott, cousins and all others are invited to attend his services on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12 NOON in Charity Baptist Church, 1544 East Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC with interment following in Johnson-Clara Estates, Cordesville, SC. The Rev. Nelson B. Rivers, III officiating. Friends may visit the funeral home on Friday afternoon from 5pm until 8pm. Arrangements by North Area Funeral Home, Inc., 4784 Gaynor Ave., N. Charleston, SC Phone (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of McCollier's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -