McCollier Wallace, Jr. N. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. McCollier Wallace, Jr. and of his wife, Mrs. Latashia Wallace, daughter Polly Gillison (Charlie), Sister Richardeen Scott, cousins and all others are invited to attend his services on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12 NOON in Charity Baptist Church, 1544 East Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC with interment following in Johnson-Clara Estates, Cordesville, SC. The Rev. Nelson B. Rivers, III officiating. Friends may visit the funeral home on Friday afternoon from 5pm until 8pm. Arrangements by North Area Funeral Home, Inc., 4784 Gaynor Ave., N. Charleston, SC Phone (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 24, 2020