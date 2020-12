McCrae Axson ST. GEORGE, SC - McCrae Axson, 55, of St. George, passed away peacefully at home Dec. 5, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Elaine Axson of 26 years. He will be remembered for his incredible kindness, wit and loyalty to his friends and family. Our love and memories of you will always be with us. Go Tigers ! Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston